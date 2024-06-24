‘A Wild Adventure': Austin Butler Talks About Filming Ari Aster's Next Movie Eddington

Austin Butler is all set to feature in Ari Aster’s fourth upcoming feature, Eddington. The 32-year-old actor is all set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, and Micheal Ward in the film. An official release date has not been confirmed but the movie is expected to release in 2025.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Butler gave more insight into how adventurous filming for Eddington has been so far.

“Yeah, I’m a huge fan of Ari and Joaquin [Phoenix] and Emily [Emma Stone] and [DP] Darius Khondji and everybody involved. The entire team was incredible to work with. I don’t want to give much away as far as the story and character go, but it was a wild adventure that I got to go on. I got to play a character who’s very different from anything that I’ve done.”

Another Ari Aster Dark Comedy

Ari Aster may have only 3 movies to his name but he has established himself as one of the best directors when it comes to dark comedy. Eddington marks the first collaboration between Ari and Austin Butler, who had rather nice things to say about the Director.

“Ari and I have been friends for a little bit, and it was great to see him on set. He is such an incredible filmmaker, and he has such confidence and such a sense of humor and wild imagination. I truly loved working with him.”

Aster made his directional debut with Hereditary (2018) which was a commercial success. It was acclaimed by critics who appreciated the movie’s contemporary horror and even considered it genre-defining.

Midsommar (2019) which is arguably one of his best movies is a great example of how unsettling yet impactful his approach to cinema is. While details for Eddington can be expected in the upcoming days, all we know so far is that it is a contemporary Western film.

Austin Butler in Eddington

While it is unclear what role the Elvis (2022) actor will be playing, being an Aster movie, we can expect a similar performance to his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two. Eddington also sees Napoleon (2023) actor Joaquin Phoenix working again with Aster, having previously worked together on the set of ‘Beau is Afraid’ (2023).

