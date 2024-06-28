'A Wow Moment': Gayle King Shares Glimpses Of Son's Wedding Celebration; See HERE

CBS News anchor and journalist Gayle King’s son William “Will” Bumpus Jr just got married and the celebrations don’t seem to end. Neither can King stop posting about it.

Bumpus Jr tied the knot with Elise Smith earlier this month and King has been giving glimpses inside the celebrations with a series of pictures on social media. Here’s everything we know about King’s son, “favorite” daughter-in-law, and their wedding celebration.

A glimpse into Gayle King’s son William Bumpus Jr’s wedding

On June 2, Bumpus Jr and Smith got married at King’s long-time best friend and television show host Oprah Winsley’s California home. “Oprah, of course, was there, ‘cause it was at Oprah’s house. It’s always nice when she lets us use her house,” she said during an interview with CBS Mornings when she shared the news of her son’s wedding.

Later, as she shared the first wedding pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Big wedding weekend for favorite son Will and my favorite daughter-in-law, the lovely @elisemariesmith. Swipe left for photos of the rehearsal, with @oprah weighing in … turns out she’s a pretty good wedding planner!”

In the first set of pictures, Bumpus Jr and Smith posed in front of a big floral arrangement outside the Terranea Resort, an oceanfront retreat located along California's Palos Verdes Peninsula. A video of the couple being greeted by their guests appeared on the second slide. In one of the pictures, King posted a selfie with actor David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica. King also shared a video of the couple dancing to Beyonce’s Love On Top donning casual outfits.

In her latest post, King has shared yet another video of the couple on the dancing floor vibing to Alicia Keys’s If I Ain’t Got You along with other guests. In another video, the couple was seen dancing to Earth, Wind, Fire’s September. “The @willgb3 & @elisemariesmith wedding celebration continues! They called it WE LOVE cause of their initials and their love,” wrote King in the caption of her latest post.

"The night ended with an impromptu dance party in a room that didn’t have a dance floor! Black people always find a way—especially my family AND @moseslinmusic at the controls ! 💃🏽🕺🏽,” wrote King.

All we know about Gayle King’s children and daughter-in-law

King got married to Bill Bumpus, an assistant attorney general and attorney, in 1982 in Connecticut. They split in 1993 and welcomed two children, daughter Kirby in 1986 and son Bumpum Jr in 1987.

Bumpus Jr is a partner at Concrete Rose Capital and a managing partner at Phoenix Rising, as per People. He also founded the non-profit organization ReWerk which is “dedicated to creating more equitable opportunities for students and communities of color.”

Smith, who also seems to be very private like her husband, is the co-founder and CEO of Praxis Labs, as per her Instagram bio. The company “makes workplaces more human through immersive learning technology”. Her bio on the company website states that she was inspired to fight for access and opportunity by her parents' fight for educational equity. “Our systems and structures should allow us all to thrive in our workplaces and in the places we frequent every day – that’s why I do this work.”