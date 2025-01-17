Aaliyah’s Brother Remembers The Late Singer On Her Birthday; Says If She Were Alive, She’d Be ‘Biggest Star In The World’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Aaliyah, who passed away over 20 years ago, is still fondly remembered by her fans and loved ones. The late singer's brother, Rashad Haughton, recently spoke about her in an interview, stating that if she were alive, she would be the "biggest star in the world."

Aaliyah, who was honored with her own Barbie doll, was remembered by her brother in an interview with People magazine. He shared that he often talks to her during troubling times or when he deeply misses her. Rashad mentioned that he has conversations with her in his heart, mind, and dreams.

When asked about one thing he’d love to say to Aaliyah if given the chance, Rashad expressed that he would tell her he loved her and was incredibly "proud" of her, adding, "Let's enjoy this together."

He continued, "I know you're smiling. And let's hold this doll. Let's share it with everyone; let's listen to One in a Million and hear all the fans and their reactions. I love you so much."

In an effort to honor Aaliyah’s legacy, People magazine shared that her doll is the latest addition to the Barbie Music Series. Rashad revealed that on significant dates, he often listens to her songs in her memory.

He further added that despite her hard work, Aaliyah always loved and cared for the people around her, including her managers and makeup artists.

He added that many people go through so much in this world and are "suffering." Rashad emphasized that the "main thing" is to smile through the "pain," face difficulties, and embrace others with love.

Rashad shared that when people talk about his sister, the first thing they mention is that she was a very "loving and caring person."

Reflecting on her impressive career, Rashad confidently stated that if Aaliyah were alive today, she would undoubtedly be the "biggest star in the world."

