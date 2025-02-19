A$AP Rocky Acquitted in Felony Assault Trial, Tearfully Thanks Jury on 'Life-Saving' Verdict

A$AP Rocky was cleared of all felony assault counts on Tuesday, February 18, when a jury acquitted him of discharging a semiautomatic handgun at A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli during a fight in 2021.

After the verdict in Los Angeles' Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Rocky hugged his family and girlfriend Rihanna in a tearful exchange. The rapper reportedly jumped over the railing to embrace his family.

"Thank y'all for saving my life. Thank y'all for making the right decision," Rocky said after the verdict, as per People.

The 36-year-old rapper had instead chosen a trial by jury overtaking a plea bargain, with a possible sentence of up to 24 years if found guilty. During the trial, his lawyers contended that Relli had made the claims for money, while prosecutors asserted that Rocky had intentionally discharged the firearm.

Surveillance video shown in court did not clearly depict the shooting, and police never recovered the supposed gun. The two shell casings Relli submitted had no fingerprints, adding to the difficulty of the prosecution's case.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s presence in the courtroom was asked to be disregarded so that Rocky could be judged like any other defendant.

According to the outlet, District Attorney John Lewin said, "I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments... he needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end, that's what he's entitled to."

Since the trial started on January 29, Rihanna has been a regular visitor to the court, standing in support of Rocky. After his acquittal, she went onto Instagram to offer thanks, hailing the decision as a blessing. The couple shares two sons, RZA and Riot.

The case is a result of a scuffle in November 2021, following the escalation of tension between Rocky and Relli following the rapper's individual success. Relli then pursued a civil case against Rocky for assault and emotional distress.

A$AP Rocky had earlier been arrested in relation to the case in April 2022. However, the rapper was released on bail the same day.