A$AP Rocky apologizes to a fan on Twitter; Read why

This year’s Met Gala had many gave us many viral moments. From Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wearing the same dress to A$AP Rocky jumping on a fan. Hours before his Met Gala appearance with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, A$AP Rocky tried to jump over a barricade outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

A$AP Rocky apologizes in a tweet

A$AP Rocky tried to jump the barricade outside his hotel. The rapper was set to make an appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York with his Rihanna. A huge crowd of fans was gathered around the barricade, and A$AP used his fans to try and bolster him across it. The 34-year-old was successful in doing so but, in the process, ended up hurting a fan who was standing by the barricade. The female fan’s face ended up getting squished as he used her to support himself to jump the barricade. After a video that caught the whole incident happening went viral, A$AP apologized to the fan in a tweet.

Maddy, the fan whose faces he squished, posted a selfie of herself on Twitter while captioning it, “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me.”

Maddy’s glasses seemed like they were smashed in the whole incident. A$AP actually saw Maddy’s tweet and replied with, “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART.”

A$AP Rocky fans react

After he publicly apologized to Maddy, fans of the star flooded the comments section on the tweet. One fan tweeted, “imagine being called sweetheart by asap rocky.” A second added, “I wanna fix her glasses so bad!”

“This is the most A$AP Rocky way for A$AP Rocky to apologize,” a third wrote.

Things got more interesting when the rapper started following Maddy on Twitter. She took to Twitter on May 2 to give an update “why is asap now oomf [one of my followers].”

A few hours before A$AP followed her, she clarified in a tweet saying, “i am literally a Harry Styles fan like trust asap was not the man i wanted to manhandle me.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala

Hours after that incident, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrived on the red carpet fashionably late. The Fenty Beauty founder looked stunning in a white Valentino.

The rapper dressed in a black suit jacket and a plaid kilt over his jeans. Rihanna removed her flowered hood to reveal a heavenly white dress that she paired with bold red lipstick.

