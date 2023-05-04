A$AP Rocky apologizes to a fan on Twitter; Read why

A$AP Rocky apologized to a fan online after he squished her in an attempt to jump a barricade.

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Published on May 04, 2023   |  04:58 AM IST  |  328
GQ
A$AP Rocky apologized to a fan online

Key Highlight

  • A$AP Rocky tried to jump over a barricade outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.
  • A$AP apologized to the fan in he squished unintentionally.

This year’s Met Gala had many gave us many viral moments. From Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wearing the same dress to A$AP Rocky jumping on a fan. Hours before his Met Gala appearance with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, A$AP Rocky tried to jump over a barricade outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

A$AP Rocky apologizes in a tweet

A$AP Rocky tried to jump the barricade outside his hotel. The rapper was set to make an appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York with his Rihanna. A huge crowd of fans was gathered around the barricade, and A$AP used his fans to try and bolster him across it. The 34-year-old was successful in doing so but, in the process, ended up hurting a fan who was standing by the barricade. The female fan’s face ended up getting squished as he used her to support himself to jump the barricade. After a video that caught the whole incident happening went viral, A$AP apologized to the fan in a tweet.

Maddy, the fan whose faces he squished, posted a selfie of herself on Twitter while captioning it, “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me.”

Maddy’s glasses seemed like they were smashed in the whole incident. A$AP actually saw Maddy’s tweet and replied with, “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART.”

ALSO READ: Did Rihanna marry A$AP Rocky ahead of Met Gala 2023? Fans think so

A$AP Rocky fans react 

After he publicly apologized to Maddy, fans of the star flooded the comments section on the tweet. One fan tweeted, “imagine being called sweetheart by asap rocky.” A second added, “I wanna fix her glasses so bad!”

“This is the most A$AP Rocky way for A$AP Rocky to apologize,” a third wrote.

Things got more interesting when the rapper started following Maddy on Twitter. She took to Twitter on May 2 to give an update “why is asap now oomf [one of my followers].” 

A few hours before A$AP followed her, she clarified in a tweet saying, “i am literally a Harry Styles fan like trust asap was not the man i wanted to manhandle me.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala

Hours after that incident, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrived on the red carpet fashionably late. The Fenty Beauty founder looked stunning in a white Valentino. 

The rapper dressed in a black suit jacket and a plaid kilt over his jeans. Rihanna removed her flowered hood to reveal a heavenly white dress that she paired with bold red lipstick. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Did Rihanna get a $25 million jewel fitting at 3 am before red carpet appearance?

FAQs

Who does ASAP Rocky have kids with?
Rihanna told British Vogue that she and A$AP are "best friends with a baby." Together, the couple is loving their first year of parenting, a source told PEOPLE in January 2023. "Rihanna loves being a mom," the insider said. "She is obsessed with her baby boy."
Are ASAP Rocky and Rihanna married?
They are not publicly engaged or married.
Did ASAP Rocky date Kylie Jenner?
Prior to A$AP's relationship with Kendall, there were rumors that he might be dating her sister Kylie Jenner. However, this was never officially confirmed by either of the potential pair.
About The Author
Vaishnavi Shetye
Vaishnavi Shetye

Content writer for 2+ years. Firmly believes there is no such thing as too many pop culture references. She is a part-ti... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Hollywood Life

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!