A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna ‘the love of my life’ while confirming dating rumours; GUSHES ‘She’s the One’

A$AP Rocky just confirmed that he and Rihanna are in fact dating. Scroll down to see how the rapper gushed over his leading lady.

After months and months of rumours that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were dating, the former has finally addressed the claims, and confirmed that they are dating! In an interview with GQ, the 32-year-old rapper revealed that he’s been dating the Diamonds singer and while there have been several pictures of the couple going on dates in the past year, neither of them had confirmed the dating rumours until now. In a new profile for GQ, the writer of the piece wrote, “As soon as I bring [Rihanna] up, he starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite. I could practically hear the angels singing.”

While speaking about Rihanna, the rapper said she’s “The love of my life,” he told GQ. “My lady.” “[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he added. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added. He continued that he’s “comfortable embracing monogamy.”

In the past, A$AP has been linked to Kendall Jenner, Chanel Iman, Iggy Azalea, and Teyana Taylor. While Rihanna has dated Chris Brown, Drake and most recently, she had been dating Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel for almost 2 years. Rihanna quickly moved on with her longtime friend A$AP Rocky. After a source exclusively told People magazine that the musicians were “hooking up” in February 2020.

Also Read: Rihanna and rumoured boyfriend A$AP Rocky SPOTTED together during a late night outing

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×