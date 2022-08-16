A$AP Rocky charged for alleged assault over November shooting incident in Los Angeles

A$AP Rocky, originally Rakim Mayers has reportedly been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm under allegations of personally using a firearm during a shooting incident last year. As per Variety, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office had filed charges against the rapper on Monday.

In the statement, Gascón stated that his office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted. Speaking about the incident, the District Attorney also added, "Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood", via Variety.

A$AP Rocky was previously detained at Los Angeles Airport in April on the suspicion of assault and was later released after three hours following posting a USD 550,000 bond. The rapper at the time was returning from Barbados where he had accompanied his then-pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. The couple has since welcomed their first child, a baby boy in May.

The shooting incident took place on November 6, 2021 in Hollywood when Rocky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, before subsequently drawing the weapon and firing twice in their direction. While the incident resulted in no deaths, the victim’s left hand was grazed, requiring medical treatment. It has been reported that the victim of the incident happens to be A$AP's former friend.

A hearing in the case has been scheduled for August 17.

