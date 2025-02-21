A$AP Rocky Did Not Want Rihanna at His Assault Trial: Source Says 'Wild Horses Aren’t Gonna...'
Rihanna was present at the court for A$AP Rocky’s trials on Tuesday. However, the rapper actually did not want the singer to be in attendance at the court. Read the details below.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been in a relationship since 2021, and the duo has been extremely supportive of each other. Amid the assault trials against the rapper, which wrapped up on Tuesday, he did not want Rihanna to attend court.
According to Daily Mail reports, Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, revealed to the media that the rapper is protective of his girlfriend and wanted to keep her away from stressful situations.
However, Rihanna stood by him like a “rock.” While speaking to reporters outside the court, Tacopina shared, “He didn’t want her there … I was sort of supporting his decision to keep her away—the trial is not about Rihanna.”
Meanwhile, Rihanna, who was not going to take no for an answer, told the lawyer, “You know, Joe, wild horses aren’t gonna keep me away.” Speaking about the singer, Tacopina claimed that the Umbrella crooner was deeply “devoted” to showing her support for A$AP Rocky.
On the other hand, prosecutors were not too happy about Rihanna’s presence in court, as they believed she could influence the jurors’ decisions.
While Rihanna maintained her poise throughout the trial, she let her emotions show when Rocky was found not guilty. The rapper ran to hug the musician after the verdict.
A$AP Rocky was summoned on Tuesday following two felony counts of assault that allegedly took place four years ago.
Moreover, a source revealed that Rihanna’s presence in the courtroom brought a sense of calmness and protectiveness to her family throughout the trial.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Make Bold Baby Name Promise After Court Victory