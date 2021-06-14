A$AP Rocky feels 'truly blessed' to have GF Rihanna's support as his new documentary releases

On the red carpet of the of the Tribeca Film Festival, A$AP Rocky opened up about his new documentary as well as girlfriend Rihanna's cameo in it.

A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Sunday and was all praise for his girlfriend Rihanna. For the unversed, the rapper was attending the premiere of his new documentary Stockholm Syndrome. On the red carpet, A$AP Rocky spoke to Entertainment Tonight and opened up about the film as well as Rihanna's cameo in it.

The documentary, which revolves around Rocky's life and his time in Swedish prison for some high-profile legal troubles, also stars a few other known faces. When asked how important it was to have Rihanna's support for the documentary, a grateful Rocky said it was "important having that support in real life, you know?"

The rapper added that he feels blessed with Rihanna by his side. "It's amazing and I'm honestly truly blessed, for real," Rocky said elaborating on Rihanna's support.

His documentary also features Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and Tyler the Creator. Revealing why he felt the need on making a documentary about his life, Rocky said, "I think making a documentary is all about vulnerability. The documentary is all about showing honesty, authenticity, purity. I just wanted to tell my story without really complaining or without, you know, seeming like a victim, or like I wanted a pity party or what not. So, here it is."

Just last month, A$AP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna after months of dating rumours. In an interview with GQ, the rapper called Rihanna "the love of my life" and "my lady".

