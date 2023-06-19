A$AP Rocky posts adorable Father's Day pictures with son RZA, Rihanna says 'Mayers boys stole my whole heart!'

Father's Day wishes from various celebrities flooded social media yesterday as the world celebrated the annual appreciation day on June 16, 2023. Among the A-listers were musician couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have a one-year-old son RZA and another soon-to-be-born child on the way. Keep reading to know what the rapper posted on the occasion of Father's Day and how the Bad Boy hitmaker wished her partner by commenting on the post.

A$AP Rocky posts adorable Father's Day pictures with son RZA

The 34-year-old rapper made an adorable Instagram post with super cute images of him with Rihanna, who is pregnant at the moment, and their cute son, RZA Athelston. The first in the Father's Day dump was a video of the rapper brushing his teeth with pink toothpaste which is followed by a super cute image of him sleeping next to his son on the bed. The third addition to the collection was a close-up picture of a giggly RZA. The next was a video of the couple where A$AP smoked next to the 35-year-old as she showed off her belly.

The next image features the hip-hop artist holding on to RZA while kissing Rihanna's belly as she smiles on. The second last in the dump is a video of the one-year-old layin on the bed lost in his thoughts while his father records him. The last is an image of Rihanna cuddled up with a very sleepy RZA on the bed. "EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY [red heart emoji]," he captioned the post. The soon-to-be mother of two commented on A$AP's post to express her thoughts on the pictures and videos as well as to wish her boyfriend a happy Father's Day.

Rihanna comments on A$AP Rocky's Father's Day pictures with RZA

"The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd," Rihanna commented on the post. Previously, talking about RZA, the musician told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it." She further talked about her second pregnancy and revealed it is different from her first pregnancy. "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic," she divulged. A$AP said, "[RZA's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

Rihanna and A$AP named their son after producer and rapper RZA, who was the leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Posting her maternity shoot images from the time she was pregnant with RZA, Rihanna captioned them, "in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA... he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me." She announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl performance.

