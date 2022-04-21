A$AP Rocky released from jail after posting USD 550,000 bail bond: Reports

A$AP Rocky has been released from jail following his arrest at LAX airport. Rocky was booked and released Wednesday on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, related to an alleged incident that took place in November 2021. The rapper's release was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

A$AP Rocky, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers recently returned from a vacation in Barbados where he was accompanying his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. During his return from the same, the rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport at 8:20 am on Wednesday morning. Rocky was released after posting a bail bond of USD 555, 000. Following his arrest, he was reportedly investigated by the Homicide division.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a court date has been set for Rocky on August 17 at the LAX Superior Courthouse. Reports also suggest that following his arrest, the LAPD carried out a search warrant of the rapper's Los Angeles home. Rocky had recently flown to Barbados with Rihanna amid rumours of their relationship being in trouble over a cheating scandal. Although Rihanna and he put all the rumours to rest as they stepped out for date night in Barbados.

Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with Rocky. The singer has confirmed that she's already in her third trimester. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in January. In her recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna opened up on their relationship and said that they grew closer during the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Rihanna's boyfriend ASAP Rocky arrested from airport following 2021 shooting investigation