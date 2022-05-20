A$AP Rocky is 'so excited' for parenthood after Rihanna gives birth to their first child; Source REVEALS

A$AP Rocky is all geared up for fatherhood. In a recent chat with ET, a source close to the rapper shared how excited Rocky and Rihanna are to finally be parents. The couple first sparked romance rumours in January 2020 when Rihanna called it quits with her longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The pair had a close platonic relationship for years before they started dating.

After Rihanna recently gave birth to their first child together, a source opened up about how Rocky "is so excited to be a father and to embark on parenthood with Rihanna." The insider revealed, "Before Rihanna gave birth, A$AP was super involved and was asking his friends for parenting advice," and also added, "He wants to be the best dad possible and continue to take care of Rihanna." The source also noted that the D.M.B. rapper was looking forward to raising their baby together with the love of his life, as Rocky previously called RiRi in an interview.

Meanwhile, the insider also talked about the couple and their compatibility as they shared both musical legends are "down to Earth... have similar styles and couldn't be more in love and happy about this next chapter."

For those unversed, Rihanna recently acted in Rocky's D.M.B. music video and the couple raised a volcano of cheers as the rapper asked Rihanna to marry him in the video as she replied "I Do." Through the video, Rocky revealed that he wanted to portray a "ghetto love tale" where the couple is each other's ride or die.

