Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin WELCOME first child after an emergency C-Section; See post

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed their son Prince Lyric Carter on Monday, as the singer announced on Instagram. However, Martin had an emergency C-section after 13 hours of labour. The artist thanked his fiancée for bringing their kid into the world by sharing a picture of himself cutting his baby's umbilical cord.

Check out his post here:

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," Carter captioned the sweet picture. However, Carter released footage from the delivery room throughout his partner's 13-hour labour, bringing his followers up to speed on the baby's birth progress.

As per PEOPLE, the good news comes more than a year after the pair revealed in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that Martin had a miscarriage two months after announcing that they were expecting their first child in April. “She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” Carter revealed during a YouTube livestream.

The pair began dating in January 2020 and ended their relationship in March after an argument at Carter's house, during which Martin was jailed for felony domestic abuse. Prior to her arrest, the model reportedly informed Carter that she was pregnant. However, the couple's breakup was short, as they reconciled in June.

ALSO READ:Aaron Carter finds inspiration in 'superhero' Chris Hemsworth amid dark times; Wants abs like the Thor star