Aaron Carter passes away at 34, Hilary Duff and more pay tributes to the former child star

Aaron Carter, former child star and singer passed away aged 34 on Saturday. The musician was found dead at his house in California, as per TMZ. According to People, a rep for Carter declined to comment but noted "a statement will be released shortly by the family and management. Aaron was the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter. Aaron rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by the release of Aaron's Party in 2000, Oh Aaron in 2001 and Another Earthquake! in 2002. Aaron has also been known to have opened on tours for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears before embarking on his first solo tour in 2000. Carter's triple-platinum album included his iconic song, I Want Candy, which famously featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. Apart from music, Aaron also made TV appearances in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as well as roles in 7th Heaven and the movies Fat Albert (2004), Popstar (2005) and Supercross (2005).

Aaron Carter's death As reported by People, no cause of death has yet been revealed for the late artist, but a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that a suspicious death took place at the address of his residence in Lancaster but could not confirm the identity at the time. Tributes have been pouring in for the late musician who was a teen sensation back in the day. Aaron's fellow artists also reacted to the tragic news of his death on social media as several artists mourned the musician's loss. The singer's fiance Melanie Martin released a short statement following the news of his passing and told Associated Press, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated." Hilary Duff's tribute to Aaron Carter Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff who was known to have been close to Carter shared a heartbreaking tribute for the late singer on her Instagram. In her note, she wrote, "I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply.". As teen stars, Duff and Carter dated on and off for about three years, and the That's How I Beat Shaq performer had also made a guest appearance on her popular Disney Channel series.