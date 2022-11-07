Aaron Carter's family breaks silence on his demise, Nick Carter and more pay emotional tributes

Aaron rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album. He also made TV appearances in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as well as had roles in 7th Heaven and the movies Fat Albert (2004), Popstar (2005) and Supercross (2005). While netizens mourned the loss of the singer who famously had also appeared on Lizzie McGuire , the actor's family members also released separate statements as they reacted to the news of his tragic demise. In his tribute for his younger brother, Nick addressed Aaron's addiction and mental health struggles.

Aaron Carter passed away aged 34 at his California residence on Saturday. The news of his death came as a shock to fans as well as his friends from the industry who have been sharing heartbreaking tributes for the late singer. Aaron, younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter became a teen sensation in the 90s with hits like, I Want Candy.

Nick Carter remembers younger brother Aaron

Sharing throwback photos from their childhood, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter paid a heartbreaking tribute to Aaron as he spoke about their complicated relationship as well as his younger brother's troubled life. Nick wrote, "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Speaking about Aaron's addiction struggle, Nick further wrote, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother."

Aaron's twin sister Angel mourns her brother's demise

Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter, paid a tribute to her late brother hours after the news of his death hit the headlines. Sharing an Instagram post, she wrote, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

Angel is also a sibling to brother Nick Carter and sister Bobbie Jean Carter, as well as half-sister Virginia Marie Carter, half-brother Kaden Brent Carter, and step-sister Taelyn Dobson. Angel is also a sibling to late sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose in 2012 as per People.

Aaron's fiance tearfully mourns his death

Following Aaron's sudden death, his on-and-off fiancee Melanie Martin, with whom he also shares his 11-month-old son Prince, expressed her grief through a brief and tearful TikTok video. In the video posted by Martin, she was seen sobbing from what appears to be the driver's seat of a moving car. She also posted a throwback TikTok Live, in which Carter was seen showing off some goofy dance moves and wrote in the caption, "Forever posting." Aaron and Melanie had announced their engagement in June 2020 and later welcomed their baby boy Prince last November.

Aaron and Nick Carter's complicated relationship

Aaron Carter shared a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter. In September 2019, Nick, along with his sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The restraining order was filed under the claims that Aaron had confessed to "harbouring intentions" of killing Nick’s then-pregnant wife and their unborn child. Nick had tweeted about the same saying, "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour… we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family." In his statement, Nick had also maintained that while the siblings share feelings of love towards their brother, they hoped for him to seek help and "proper treatment before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

As per the one-year restraining order, Aaron was ordered to remain at least 100 feet away from Nick, Kitt, their kids, other family members and their residence in Las Vegas. Aaron had responded to the claims at the time via Twitter as he said, "They need to leave me alone. Michael Jackson told me this was gonna happen and he was right."