Aaron Carter's mother arrested following her son's tragic death; Here's why

Jane Schneck, Aaron Carter's mother, has been arrested for violence just months after her son’s terrible death. Reports claim that her arrest on Friday night happened after she fought with her husband about the remote control for their television.

According to TMZ, she reacted with violence after drinking.

As per law enforcement officials, she engaged in a verbal fight that turned violent. Which led her to allegedly clash with her husband over the TV remote after keeping him up by playing loud music on the TV.

Which later turned so violent that she grabbed his wrist because he began recording her on his phone. Her husband then summoned the police to their Florida residence.

Officers apparently examined his footage of Jane and decided it was sufficient evidence to arrest her for violence.

Which led to Aaron Carter’s mother’s arrest, which happened early Saturday morning, and then later she was released that evening on a $100 bail.

Aaron Carter was Jane’s son, whom she lost due to a tragic death.

After her son Aaron was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home a few months ago, Jane was arrested.

On November 5, 2022, his housekeeper discovered the musician, who rose to popularity as a young idol in the 1990s, lying down with blood around in the bathtub.

Aaron Carter’s death

According to an autopsy report released in April, Aaron drowned in his bathtub after ingesting alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and breathing compressed difluoroethane, a propellant used in compressed air cans, which caused him to slide beneath the water and drown.

Prescription drugs and compressed air cans were discovered in his residence at the time of his death, according to police in November.

Aaron Carter’s fiance confronted him about the case.

Aaron's fiancée, Melanie Martin, told The Sun exclusively that she does not believe he drowned after the autopsy report's findings were disclosed.

"I'm not getting the closure I require because I don't believe it," she explained.

