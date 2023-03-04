Aaron Carter's mother demands homicide inquiry: Shares disturbing death scene pictures

The mother of late musician Aaron Carter has been seeking proper justice ever since she lost her son. She has publicly extended her hand for help from the police to conduct a thorough investigation into her son's murder, accusing authorities of concentrating too much on his drug addiction difficulties and not on the main issue of his death.

Which made Jane Schneck do a public plea in front of her Facebook audience, where she shared disturbing images from her son’s death scene.

Aaron Carter's investigation timeline

On November 5, the 34-year-old singer was found dead in his California house. Police reported at the time that the housekeeper discovered Aaron Carter in his bathtub and that resuscitation efforts were futile.

As the authorities became silent with no rigorous investigation, which made Jane Schneck come out and appeal.

Jane took it to her social media, where she disclosed the matter publicly by addressing in her Facebook post that she is still trying to get justice for her son, and the reason why she has taken to social media by sharing disturbing images from the crime scene is because the authorities have led a silent investigation by just reporting that the cause of death is due to an overdose of drugs.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has officially postponed releasing a cause of death stating "Pending Further Investigation."

‘Because of his addiction history, they never examined it as a probable crime scene,’ Jane Schneck remarked. They did, however, allow individuals to come and go. While there had been a lot of probable murder information for years.

She uploaded photographs of a bath tub full of greenish-brown water and what looked to be soiled garments on the floor. It's unknown who shot the images, but Schneck claims they weren't taken by police.

Carter ‘had a lot of death threats’ and ‘many people who were making his life miserable’, she continued.

“Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into Aaron Carter's death,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated in a statement. So far, no proof of foul play has been discovered throughout the inquiry Mr. Carter's autopsy findings are still pending. “The probe is still underway,’ concluded the statement.

Carter was addicted to substance misuse and mental illness. In 2017, he went to rehabilitation after being arrested on allegations of DUI and marijuana possession.

Aaron Carter said on an episode of "The Doctors" in 2019 that he was taking medicine for acute anxiety, manic depression, and multiple personality disorder, which has led to authorities thinking that it was possibly drug abuse.

But mother Jane Schneck fails to agree as she views this case from the angle of homicide.

