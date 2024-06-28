Aaron Carter’s Twin Angel Carter Reveals Being Mentally Prepared For His Death Through Therapy: 'I Thought He Was...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drug addiction.

Recently, Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter discussed her brother’s struggles and how she had prepared mentally for his death years before it occurred.

On Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome podcast The Squeeze, Angel opened up on Aaron’s death in 2022 and the family dynamics that might have led to it. The demise of their first sibling Leslie came as a complete shock to Angel. She also revealed that she was already in therapy because she was preparing for Aaron’s death since she thought he would die.

Angel Carter was already in therapy preparing for Aaron Carter's death

This fear continued through her entire twenties; furthermore, she believed he knew too that he could not run from fate.

"I didn’t see that one coming. When she died, I was already in therapy preparing for Aaron’s death. I thought he was going to die,” she said on the podcast. She added, “I feared it my entire 20s. I knew this day was going to come, and I think he knew it too ’cause he could not get out of it.”

Angel explained how hard it was to converse with Aaron regarding his mental sickness and addiction, because he never wanted to hear any it. She also said that his parents did not show him adequate support.

Aaron Carter's childhood trauma remained unresolved till the end

Angel pointed out how Aaron may have blamed himself for the parental divorce back in 2004 due to the changes that made them greedy as well as the impacts of fame and money on their marriage.

When he was a kid, Aaron continuously felt guilty about his success wrecking his family forever leading to life-long guilt. Consequently, with long tour periods wishing to be at home made him lose his innocence. Carter said that Aaron always thought "it was his fault, and he carried that with him" being unable to process it throughout his life. Aaron Carter blamed himself when his family broke apart. Angel said, "It wasn’t his responsibility to carry all that weight."

She continued emphasizing how his innocence was taken away from him. With long tour periods, he only wished to be at home.

Instead of allowing him to come back home, Angel said their parents would encourage him to finish the tour by promising things like a boat bought with his own money in return. Nonetheless, all Aaron wanted was to be at home. Angel Carter said, "His innocence was not protected." Of all the five, the only surviving Carter siblings are Angel and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

