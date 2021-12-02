Aaron Paul and wife Lauren expecting their second child together: Love you so much already

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is set to become a father for the second time. Aaron and Lauren Paul, his wife of eight years, are expecting their second child. Lauren took to Instagram to announce the happy news. "We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already," she wrote beside a photo with their daughter Story Annabelle Paul, three.

Check out her post here:

However, Aaron was not included in the photo. Within the first hour of posting, the post received over 28,000 likes from her 515,000 followers. The adorable shot was taken in front of a huge fireplace, with the soon-to-be mother-of-two lifting an enormous black sweatshirt to display her tummy. Aaron and Lauren's child donned a burgundy and cream top while placing her hands on her mother's baby bump. Many of her friends and followers congratulated the growing family in the comments section.

According to DigitalSpy, Aaron and Lauren married in 2013, after meeting at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in California. Five years later, in 2018, the couple had their first child together, a girl called Story Annabelle. Meanwhile, Aaron Paul rose to prominence after securing the part of Jesse Pinkman in the popular series Breaking Bad, in which he co-starred with Bryan Cranston as a crystal meth cook and distributor.

The actor, who also appears in the sci-fi thriller Westworld, recently reprised his role in the long-awaited Breaking Bad spinoff El Camino, which debuted on Netflix in 2019.

ALSO READ:Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul gives a funny two and a half minute recap of the show & it's unmissable; Watch