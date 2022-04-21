Aaron Paul announces birth of baby boy, reveals Bryan Cranston will be newborn's godfather

On Tuesday, Aaron Paul released adorable photos of his newborn boy and announced that his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston will be the baby's godfather. During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 42-year-old actor was congratulated by Jimmy, 47, on the new addition to his family.

"A new baby boy. Yeah, his name is Rydin, and I love him,' Aaron said as per Daily Mail. "Dude, congratulations,' Jimmy said. Aaron also shared several adorable photos from Rydin's birth and stated that his four-year-old daughter is 'madly in love' with the baby. Jimmy then inquired as to whether Bryan, 66, had met the baby. "He has. He has met the baby. You know, I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather," Aaron said. Bryan was 'very happy,' Aaron said, to be his son's godfather.

However, Aaron and his wife Lauren Parsekian, 35, have been married since 2013. Meanwhile, during the sixth and final season of the spin-off prequel Better Call Saul, he will reprise his Breaking Bad role as Jesse Pinkman alongside Bryan as Walter White.

On the other hand, Paul and Lauren revealed their son's full name on Instagram on Wednesday: Ryder Casipan Paul. "My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it's time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly," Paul wrote on his Instagram. Check out his post HERE.

