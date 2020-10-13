Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston or Bod Odenkirk: Who is the most followed Breaking Bad celeb on social media?

This January, Breaking Bad clocked 12 years since its release and we decided to stalk them on social media and see what are they up to.

Over the last few months, the pandemic invariably forced us to stay indoors and during this time the ever-evolving OTT space came to our rescue to keep us entertained. From international web series to remarkable Indian content, the options were many and varied. There was no dearth of crime dramas and speaking about the genre of crime, there is one show that has consistently stood out ever since it released in 2008.

It has been seven years since Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad came to an end, but the show continues to have a steady fan following on social media. With fan clubs dedicated to discuss alternate endings or theories, Breaking Bad has found a cult following and is considered to be one of the best television shows. With terrific story lines to character arcs and impressive performances, the show is loved by millions.

This January, the show clocked 12 years since its release. And while the actors have gone on to do various other projects after the end of season 5, we decided to stalk them on social media and see what are they up to. Did you know that among the cast members of Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul aka Jesse Pinkman is the most followed celebrity. Other stars also have a massive fan following and are quite the social media butterflies.

So, let's take a look at who is the most followed Breaking Bad celebrity on Instagram or Twitter:

Aaron Paul: 4.8 million

At the number one position is Aaron Paul aka Jesse Pinkman with a massive fan base of 4.8 million. Aaron took his friendship Bryan Cranston aka Walter White to the next level as they became business partners in real life. Yes, you heard that right. The duo started their own mezcal brand which is quite a hit. They often come together for live sessions on Instagram and if you are a Breaking Bad you should definitely follow them so that you don't miss out on seeing them pull each other's leg during their live sessions or in the comments section.

Bryan Cranston: 2.7 million

Followed by Aaron, is his buddy and renowned actor Bryan Cranston aka Walter White aka Heisenberg. Yes, Bryan too goes all out to promote his brand with Aaron and the duo often get a whole lot of love from their fans. Apart from that, he also shares pictures of his shows from back in the day, urges fans to vote and a few selfies. Since Breaking Bad, Bryan has starred in multiple television projects and even put on the director's hat. Did you know that he directed two episodes of Modern Family in 2013?

Bob Odenkirk: 603.6K

Thank you to our fans from the Mr. Show gang! Raised 40 big ones for a great charity and it was a fun zoom disaster! Remember to unmute your bad selves! Love pic.twitter.com/R1NIH1NRbE — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) May 14, 2020

The much loved Bod Odenkirk aka Saul Goodman comes in at the third spot. Thanks to Saul Goodman, Breaking Bad makers ensured there were quite a few chuckles while he rescued Walter and Jesse among others. The popularity of Saul Goodman catapulted Bob to stardom and eventually his own show titled Better Call Saul. Bob, on the social media front, likes to stick to one platform and that's Twitter. With a huge fan following of 603.6K, Bod Odenkirk is loved by millions and the actor has been keeping the hype around Better Call Saul season 6 real.

Giancarlo Esposito: 444K

If you're wondering why you haven't heard that name before, it is probably because you simply know him as Gus Fring. Breaking Bad's most feared character is Giancarlo Esposito aka Gus Fring. With an active presence on Instagram as well as Twitter, Giancarlo often gives fans a sneak peek of what he is up to. Recently, he stars in the hit Amazon show 'The Boys' and will be seen in Better Call Saul season 6 as well.

Rj Mitte: 176K

Rj Mitte aka Walter Flynn White Jr is fifth most followed Breaking Bad celebrity on social media. With a sizeable following of 176K, the 28-year-old Rj Mitte who played Walter White's son in the series has starred in a number of Hollywood television shows and films. He also make sure to use his social media power to the fullest and spread the importance and awareness around cerebral palsy.

While the celebs have their own fans to attend to, the official Breaking Bad page on Instagram is home to over 813K followers.

