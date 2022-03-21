Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley pack on the PDA amid ongoing reconciliation rumours

Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, seem to be on good terms, and they're spending a lot of time together again. According to TMZ, the quarterback and actress, who allegedly separated in February after getting engaged, were spotted showing off PDA.

The duo was spotted at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday and then at the Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday. However, Aaron can be seen sitting at a table with people while wearing sunglasses in a picture apparently shot during the excursion, as Shailene sits next to him. According to a source, the supposed on and off again couple were getting cuddly on their recent holiday, and there was even some lap-sitting. “They seemed really happy,” a source told People. “[Shailene] was sitting on [Aaron’s] lap while they hung out at the table with friends.” The insider further added, “They kissed each other’s heads and were very affectionate."

Interestingly, Rodger and Woodley's trip to California comes less than two weeks after they were pictured arriving in Palm Beach on a private jet together. They had just returned from Rodgers' Green Bay Packers friend David Bakhtiari's wedding. Sources told PEOPLE in February that Woodley and Rodgers' engagement had ended just over a year after it was made public. "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working."

Meanwhile, Rodgers posted to social media shortly after the separation rumours appeared to praise Woodley for her "unconditional love." The sportsman and the actress started dating in 2020 and were engaged in February 2021.

