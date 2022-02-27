Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley still on good terms after split? Duo reportedly ‘talking things through’

Despite recent reports that the engaged pair had called it quits, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are supposedly "talking things through." As per US Weekly, on Tuesday, February 22, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, were photographed visiting Erewhon Market in Los Angeles.

The outing fueled speculations that the ex-couple was reuniting after calling off their engagement. “Things are different now, but they were definitely over,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

The insider further added that Woodley and Rodgers are “talking things through and trying to keep things private,” but even after calling it quits, “their love for each other never went away.” However, Rodgers and Woodley's names were initially mentioned in July 2020. They announced their engagement in February 2021, but it was revealed earlier this month that they had called it quits. Interestingly, Rodgers raved about Woodley in an emotional Instagram post days after the couple's separation made headlines.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote on Monday, February 21. Rodgers then said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he was "very sorry" that his COVID-19 vaccination scandal had harmed Woodley and his loved ones.

