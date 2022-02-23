Aaron Rodgers apologizes to Shailene Woodley for his controversial Covid comments amid break-up rumours

Aaron Rodgers in a recent interview with Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM Radio show, via ET Canada, apologized to fiance Shailene Woodley and his family for his Covid-19 vaccine controversy. Reports of the pair splitting have been on the rise lately, although Rodgers' recent "monday night gratitude" Instagram post led fans to believe that the couple is still going strong.

During the chat, the football quarterback shared that he was extremely apologetic for hurting his loved ones with his comments on Covid-19 and confessed, "I didn’t realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people." He went on and admitted, "I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out."

Rodgers emphasised that he never wanted to be "divisive" about the entire situation, "I really didn’t." He remarked that his intentions were never to be "divisive" and affirmed that he understood the sensitivity of the situation and added, "The issue is polarizing, I get that and I know there’s a lot of fear involved around that." He then continued and mentioned his fiance Shailene, "I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones."

For the unversed, Rodgers caused major controversy in November when after testing positive for Covid, the NFL player claimed that he was "allergic" to Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines even though in a previous statement the player had informed that he was "immunized." Following his contradicting statements, the public labelled the player as a liar and he was severely criticised. Even Saturday Night Live made fun of the player in a skit.

