Aaron Rodgers on living separately from Shailene Woodley during the NFL season: 'It will be a good thing’

Aaron Rodgers has no worries about spending time apart from fiancée Shailene Woodley during the upcoming 2021 NFL season. The quarterback is preparing for another season with the Green Bay Packers and believes that spending time apart from the Los Angeles based actress will be "good."

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our job," Rodgers, 37, told Haute Living in a recent interview. "I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too," he added, as per Page Six.

However, Rodgers returned to training camp in July after missing voluntary OTAs and minicamp due to a disagreement with the Packers' management staff. That same month, Woodley confessed to "slowly but steadily" learning about football from her boyfriend. "I guess I haven't felt any pressure to, but it's exciting," Woodley said of getting into the sport in an interview with Seth Meyers. "The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for."

Meanwhile, the pair began dating last summer, but the NFL star didn't declare his engagement until February - and even then, he didn't identify Woodley as his fiancée. Woodley eventually acknowledged on "The Tonight Show" that she was Rodgers' mystery bride-to-be, soon after he said he was officially off the market. The couple's cautious approach to publicizing their relationship worked to their advantage. Recently, as per Page Six, Woodley, who is living in Los Angeles, has also spoken up about their choice to live in their own "little bubble" before making the news public.

