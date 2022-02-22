Aaron Rodgers says 'love you and grateful for you' to Shailene Woodley in an emotional note amid split rumours

Shailene Woodley and fiance Aaron Rodgers have been in the news since the past week after it was speculated that the duo has parted ways. While neither Woodley nor Rodgers made any official statement about their breakup, the latter's new Instagram post has been causing a stir as it left fans confused if the couple was still together as the Green Bay Packers quarterback wrote an emotional note with a thankful message for her.

In a lengthy note, Aaron wrote messages for not only Woodley but also his teammates. Stating that the post was all about Monday Night gratitude, Rodgers celebrated some "incredibly special people" in his life as he shared photos with them from the last year. In the captions, the Football player tagged Woodley while writing a special thankful note for her.

Expressing his love and gratitude towards Shailene, Aaron wrote, "Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

In the post, Aaron had also included a cosy snap of him and Woodley sharing an embrace on the couch. The post has led many fans to believe that the couple haven't split up while others speculated that they continue to remain on good terms despite parting ways.

