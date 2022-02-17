Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley’s ‘separate’ careers drove a wedge between former couple?

This morning news broke that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers had parted ways after dating for almost 2 years. An insider close to the formerly engaged couple spoke to E! News and revealed why "it didn't work out" for them. The actress, 30, and the athlete, 38, are apparently “two very different people. They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions,” explained the source. While this news may be shocking to some, the athlete had in the past stated that the duo would be spending 4 months apart to focus on their careers.

After parting ways though, the former couple “remain supportive of one another and on good terms," according to the insider. While it didn't make much sense at the time, just last week, Aaron posted a supportive message on his Instagram saying: "I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support." His now-ex Shailene even liked the post!

Another insider also told Page Six: “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

So much so that the duo didn't even celebrate Rodger's birthday in December. A few reports also suggest that the quarterback is "an independent guy” and had gotten "cold feet" about the idea of marrying the Big Little Lies actress.

