  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aaron Taylor Johnson joins Brad Pitt and Joey King in Bullet Train; To play an assassin named Tangerine?

The cast of Brad Pitt and Joey King starrer Bullet Train just got bigger with the inclusion of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will reportedly play an assassin named Tangerine, in the upcoming David Leitch directorial
14280 reads Mumbai
Bullet Train is being directed by David LeitchAaron Taylor Johnson joins Brad Pitt and Joey King in Bullet Train; To play an assassin named Tangerine?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Brad Pitt's next project after his Oscar-winning stint in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch's action thriller Bullet Train. A while back, reports confirmed that The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King would be joining Pitt. With such a stellar cast already, there's one more inclusion in Bullet Train and it's a pretty big one.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, whose latest release was Christopher Nolan's Tenet, will be joining Brad and Joey in Bullet Train, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. For the unversed, Bullet Train is based on the Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle while the storyline follows the lives of five assassins who get caught up inside a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with limited stops between the two destinations. At a steady pace, these characters realise that their missions are related to each other while the conclusion will show us who makes it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station.

While the character details haven't been officially confirmed, THR sources suggest that Pitt will portray an American hitman named Ladybug, King will play an unassuming teenaged assassin named Prince and Taylor-Johnson will essay the role of an assassin named Tangerine.

While Leitch is overseeing Zac Olkewicz's script rewrite, Bullet Train is reportedly a high priority project for Sony.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston get flirty as the former has an erotic dream during Fast Times table read

Are you excited to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson alongside Brad Pitt and Joey King in David Leitch's Bullet Train? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter,Getty Images

You may like these
The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King to star alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train; To play a teenage assassin
Brad Pitt's next project post Once Upon a Time in Hollywood CONFIRMED; To star in David Leitch's Bullet Train
Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski quips she's on a mission; Shares stunning snap from relaxing weekend
Brad Pitt eyes hosting his and Angelina Jolie's kids for sleepover during the holidays; Judge to decide in Nov
Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski is all dressed up hunting for 'mushrooms' & has an important warning
Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous while sharing a glimpse at her 'cosy rainy mornings'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement