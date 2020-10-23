Aaron Taylor Johnson joins Brad Pitt and Joey King in Bullet Train; To play an assassin named Tangerine?

The cast of Brad Pitt and Joey King starrer Bullet Train just got bigger with the inclusion of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will reportedly play an assassin named Tangerine, in the upcoming David Leitch directorial

Brad Pitt's next project after his Oscar-winning stint in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch's action thriller Bullet Train. A while back, reports confirmed that The Kissing Booth 2 star Joey King would be joining Pitt. With such a stellar cast already, there's one more inclusion in Bullet Train and it's a pretty big one.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, whose latest release was Christopher Nolan's Tenet, will be joining Brad and Joey in Bullet Train, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. For the unversed, Bullet Train is based on the Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle while the storyline follows the lives of five assassins who get caught up inside a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with limited stops between the two destinations. At a steady pace, these characters realise that their missions are related to each other while the conclusion will show us who makes it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station.

While the character details haven't been officially confirmed, THR sources suggest that Pitt will portray an American hitman named Ladybug, King will play an unassuming teenaged assassin named Prince and Taylor-Johnson will essay the role of an assassin named Tangerine.

While Leitch is overseeing Zac Olkewicz's script rewrite, Bullet Train is reportedly a high priority project for Sony.

