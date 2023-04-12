ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies at 70: 5 things to know about him

Lasse Wellander, the legendary guitarist who played and toured with the Swedish band ABBA, passed away on Friday, after battling cancer. The unfortunate news was shared by the late musician’s family on Facebook.

Lasse Wellander passed away on Good Friday

A statement was posted on Lasse’s Facebook page and it read, “It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep.” Furthermore, it said, “Lasse recently fell ill in what turned out to be spread cancer and early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones.”

The statement also praised the deceased, and described him as an ‘amazing musician’, and beloved ‘husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather’. He was also called ‘kind, safe, caring, and loving’.

Along with this statement, a picture of Lasse Wellander was also shared, where he could be seen strumming a guitar.

The members of ABBA - Benny Andersson, Frida Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, and Björn Ulvaeus - also released a statement to NBC News on Monday, as they remembered their co-member and mourned their dear friend’s death. They also paid their respects on the band’s official Instagram page.

As we remember late Wellender, let us take a look at 5 things to know about the musician.

5 things to know about Lasse Wellander

Lasse Wellander was born on June 18, 1952, in a tiny village called Skrekarhyttan in Sweden. As per the information on verywellander.se his parents worked at a grocery store.

Wellander began working in the music industry in the 1960s. He was just 16 years old when he joined the band called Peps & Blues Quality which later got renamed Nature.

The legendary guitarist started working with ABBA in 1974 when he was touring with Ted Gärdestad.

Throughout the years, he played on a total of 24 of Abba's studio recordings, which also included all eight of their albums.

Recently, he expanded his work as a solo recording artist. His last single came out in November 2022.

