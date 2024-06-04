ABBA Members Have Epic Reunion As They Get Knighted At Sweden's Royal Ceremony; Deets

ABBA fans were surprised by the band members after they had a surprise reunion. All 4 members of the group were present in Sweden recently. The group last performed together on December 11, 1982, and eventually split in 1983.

Receiving knighthoods was the occasion that brought the members of the band together. Read more to know about ABBA’s reunion.

ABBA members reunite in Sweden

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, and Benny Andersson reunited recently for a very special occasion. The ABBA members were invited to Sweden by the king and queen. The group was gathered at the Stockholm palace to be knighted.

The four individuals received the Royal Order of Vasa which made them the Commanders of the First Class. The honor was bestowed upon them for “very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life.”

The band members are the first set of people to receive the honor after almost 50 years. The act of giving knighthoods was discontinued 50 years ago and then restarted in 2022. 13 other people were honored with knighthoods along with ABBA members. King Carl XVI Gustaf chose the band members for knighthood. Queen Silvia and King Carl bestowed the honor upon the group on Friday.

Before the ceremony in Sweden, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus were present in London to celebrate the ABBA arena in London last month. The duo met up on the occasion of ABBA Voyage’s second anniversary.

Will ABBA reunite?

Benny Andersson has previously been very vocal about his feelings on the group reuniting. “It’s never say never, but it’s a no. Nothing is going to happen after this,” he told Variety in 2022. He added, “Yes, [the ‘Voyage’ album] did well. But no.”

Mamma Mia’s producer Judy Craymer had hinted at an ABBA reunion when talking about a potential Mamma Mia 3. She revealed that she had a storyline for the movie but would have to convince band members Bjorn and Benny. “But they had ABBA Voyage and then they wanted a rest from ABBA stuff. But it will happen,” Judy had admitted.

ABBA was a Swedish pop group formed in 1972. The band members were Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Agnetha and Björn were married with two children. Band members Benny and Anni got married in 1978. The two couples got divorced which eventually led the band to break up.

