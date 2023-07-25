Abbot Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals she 'collapsed' when son was shot 3 times following car accident

Sheryl Lee Ralph has truly become the ball of the bell since her Primetime Emmy Awards speech a few months back. Now she's letting us into her personal life, telling us the most horrifying moment of her life, when her son's life was in danger. The actress recently features in AARP Magazine's cover story.

Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals the scariest moment of her life

In a preview of the AARP Magazine cover story by People Magazine for the August/September issue, the 66-year-old star Ralph shared a detailed account of the moment she learned that her son Etienne has been in two life-altering accidents.

The Abbot Elementary actor recounted, "When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain. Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times." She revealed how her son "woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him."

Ralph remembered when she got to know about her son's condition she "collapsed and dropped the phone." She explained she couldn't even "listen to the rest. But they didn’t kill him, thank God. Now he runs his own production company and nonprofit, WalkGoodLA, which is centered around healing, mental health, and overall well-being."

ALSO READ: Abbott Elementary: Will the hit show get a Season 3? Here is what we know

Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her love of being a mother

Ralph revealed in her cover story, "When I met their father, my first husband, I could see my children just as clearly as they are in life right now, and I said, ‘Oh, I know the assignment right here. We got married and had our son, Etienne, and our daughter, Coco. The marriage lasted almost 10 years."

The actress spoke about how she always knew she was meant to be someone's mother. She called her children her "greatest gift."

The only regret she has according to her is that she didn’t have more children. However, Ralph added, "But I have two beautiful children." The acclaimed actress has enjoyed unwavering support and love from her two children.

When Ralph won her inaugural Emmy Award for her outstanding performance in Abbot Elementary, Etienne took to Instagram showing a video of himself and his sister cheering for their mother from their seats.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Nominations: Abbott Elementary leads the TV list with six entries