Abbott Elementary: Will the hit show get a Season 3? Here is what we know

Enroll yourself in your preferred classes and sit down at your assigned seats because it is official that Abbott Elementary is getting a Season 3. It has been announced that our favorite teachers will be returning.

Abbott Elementary Season 3

If you are a fan of the show Abbott Elementary, you will be extremely pleased to hear that the show has been renewed for a new season on January 11, 2023. The news was confirmed by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. He declared it at the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour. Abbott Elementary quickly became a fan favorite as soon as it aired and has only good reviews to its credit.

The sitcom boasts an 8.2 rating on IMDb. Abbott Elementary follows the story of a group of teachers who teach at a public school in Philadelphia and the hurdles they have to tackle. What is refreshing is the contrast the show provides; it highlights several issues with a hilariously lighthearted approach.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Nominations: Abbott Elementary leads the TV list with six entries

When will Abbott Elementary Season 3 air?

ABC has not revealed the official release date for the show as of yet, but the show will likely premiere in the fall of 2023. The first season of Abbot Elementary premiered midseason, but the second reason aired with ABC’s fall lineup. Our best guess is that Season 3 will be out in September or October 2023. The first season of the show can be streamed on Hulu, while the second season is available on HBO Max.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Cast

The regular cast of the show will be back for Season 3 of Abbott Elementary. The cast from the previous 2 seasons includes Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. Season 2 also did a good job of introducing us to Janine’s family members. Janine’s younger sister was played by Ayo Edebiri, and Taraji P. Henson was Janine’s mother.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 summary

In the last episode of season 2, we saw the characters take an overnight trip to Franklin Institute. Gregory and Janine discuss the matter of their hearts after Maurine points out to Janine that she is selfish, which makes her reevaluate everything. Gregory confesses that he has feelings for Janine; they don’t get to talk about it further because the children cut their conversation short.

Later in the episode, Janine ends up telling Gregory that she likes him too. Gregory also admits that he has liked her since the first day he arrived at Abbott Elementary. Janine later tells Gregory that she does not want to hurt him and wants to take time to think everything through after her talk with Maurice. Janine tells him that she wants to take time for herself right now. Gregory understands that but is hurt.

Advertisement

What to expect from Abbott Elementary Season 3?

No major plot detail about the new season has been disclosed. “I think it’d be fun to ask what happens when people have the opportunity to go on to bigger and better things and make a massive change, so that’s what I’m interested in playing with,” Quinta said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Advertisement

Patrick Schumacker, the showrunner, revealed very little about the theme while saying, “We’re going into season 3 with some ideas of an aspect — that I won’t spoil — of the school system that we want to explore a little bit more. I think we’re approaching it like The Wire — different facets of this ecosystem.”

ALSO READ: Everything Everywhere All at Once takes top honour at Producers Guild Awards 2023; See full winners list