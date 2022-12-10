ABC cancels Backstreet Boys holiday special following rape allegations against Nick Carter: Reports

ABC has reportedly decided to cancel the Backstreet Boys Holiday Special telecast. The Christmas special, which has been titled 'A Very Backstreet Holiday' has been pulled by ABC, amid the rape allegations against one of the band members, Nick Carter. According to the latest reports published by Variety, the broadcasting network made this decision, after a lawsuit was filed against the singer, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2001. A Very Backstreet Holiday was slated to air on ABC on December 14, this year.

A 39-year-old woman named Shannon 'Shay' Ruth filed a lawsuit against Nick Carter recently, for allegedly raping her and infecting her with HPV, in February 2001. According to the survivor, she was sexually assaulted by the Backstreet Boys singer, when the band performed at a concert which was held in Tacoma, Washington. Shay, who was 17 at that time, has also identified herself as autistic and is suffering from cerebral palsy.

During the press conference, Shannon Ruth has claimed that Nick Carter, who was 21 at the time, forced himself on her despite her ‘begging him to stop.’ She later allegedly told her that she was ‘retarded,’ and that no one would believe her even if she spoke up.

Nick Carter reacts to allegations

The renowned singer responded to allegations with an official statement via his attorney, recently. In his statement, Nick Carter, who is currently going through a low phase in his personal life with the tragic loss of his younger brother Aaron Carter, denied all the allegations and stated that it is completely untrue. "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue. Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick," reads his statement.

"No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize," added the singer in his statement.