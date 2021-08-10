Abigail Breslin recalls shouting 'PIVOT' at Friends' David Schwimmer during a star struck encounter with him

When it comes to Friends, not only regular folks but celebrities also turn into star-struck beings and a great example of that is actress Abigail Breslin. The Stillwater star recently had a chance to meet David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller during the film's premiere and it was a meeting that will go down in history. Most Friends fans will relate to Breslin's reaction as she first struck up a conversation with Schwimmer at the event.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Abigail recalled the moment she got star-struck looking at Friends star David Schwimmer at the premiere of her film. Revealing how she almost embarrassed herself in front of him, Abigail told Fallon that she almost shoved her co-star Matt Damon after she saw Schwimmer. She said, "I was like, 'Matt, move!' And I literally shoved him full-force out of the way, leapt over a couch... ran over to him [David Schwimmer], and was like, 'PIVOT!'"

Admitting that it wasn't one of her "finest moments", Breslin further added that after approaching Schwimmer, she wanted to click a selfie with the Friends star though her phone's battery had died out. Revealing that one of her friends eventually came to her rescue, Breslin told the story behind her blurry selfie with David that she posted on her Instagram account.

Breslin while interacting with Fallon, also maintained that Schwimmer was extremely gracious despite her awkward way of approaching him. She stated that the Friends star was "super nice" to her during their interaction.

