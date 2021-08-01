Abigail Breslin reflects on her Little Miss Sunshine role: People forget that I’m 25 years old now, not 9

Actress Abigail Breslin recently reflected on her star-making role in “Little Miss Sunshine,” she starred as a child actress. While Breslin is grateful for the opportunity, the actress recently said that the role has hindered her career. Breslin who has been in Hollywood since she was nine-years-old, took on the movie in 2006 and landed an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Talking about her character from the film, Breslin said: “I’ll always have a bit of Olive in me, but I want to try new things.” “Sometimes people forget that I’m 25 years old and not 9 anymore,” Breslin said. “People tend to want to keep you in one specific pigeonhole,” she told iNews.

Explaining how she still gets feedback on how young she looks because of the memorable role; she said: “I’m really short and I look very little,” the 5’1″ actress explained. “She’s a little young for it,” is a note her agent frequently gets from casting directors. “I would never want to distance myself from it,” Breslin said of her breakout role. “It opened so many doors for me and gave me so many opportunities and is the reason why I’m where I’m at today.” “I don’t want to disrespect it,” she added. “It’s sweet in a way because I think people felt so emotionally attached to that role and to that film. They want me to be Olive. I understand that,” she concluded.

