About My Father: 7th time dad Robert De Niro opens up about his reel-life son Sebastian Maniscalco

Robert De Niro who recently welcomed his seventh child is coming back on the big screen with his comedy ride ‘About My Father’ which is brought by Lionsgate. Helmed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl and Sebastian Maniscalco, the movie will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures on 26th May. In the film, Sebastian Maniscalco will play the role of Niro’s son. Recently, the legendary actor opened up about his upcoming film and the relationship with his reel life son whereas Sebastian talked about his character in the movie.

Robert Di Niro talks about his film and bond with Sebastian Maniscalco

Talking about his co-star Sebastian, Robert was quoted saying, “I knew Sebastian, of course. Not well, but I have worked with him a little bit; had seen a couple of his shows, and worked on the ‘Irishman’ with him. So, we had a reading and then after that, I pretty much was like "let's do it - just had to find the time and when to do it.”

Furthermore, he further spoke about the script “I liked it, and saw that the script had a personal element from Sebastian's experience, obviously. And, after getting to know Laura Terruso a little bit, I realized her background; she was from Brooklyn, Italian-American - they both knew the world (from the movie standpoint), and they are from the world. This was important as far as how this was to be done, and whatever support I need, I got it from them - they know what they are doing, and that was an important part of it.”

Sebastian Maniscalco opens up about his character in comedy film

When asked about the details of his character in ‘About My Father’, Sebastian was quoted saying, “The film is about two different families, from very different socio-economic backgrounds, colliding during a holiday weekend, before they realize that those differences are what make them unique. But Salvo is set in his ways, so Sebastian is caught between these two worlds. My character’s goal is to navigate through those differences and somehow bring the two families together.”

