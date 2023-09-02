'Absolutely does not want to talk': Kim Kardashian DECLINES discussion with Bianca Censori about Kanye West

The world of celebrity gossip has been buzzing with headlines about Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West. From NSFW moments on a boat to rumored embarrassment, it's hard to keep up with the drama. However, it seems that Kim Kardashian has chosen a different path—one of growth, self-discovery, and focusing on her role as a co-parent.

Kim Kardashian's focus on co-parenting

Despite the tumultuous headlines and sensational stories, it's clear that Kim Kardashian's priorities remain steadfast. Kim has also emphasized that she "absolutely does not want to talk" to Bianca Censori about Kanye West. Her focus now centers on co-parenting their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She has gracefully moved on from the drama, adopting a mature approach to her relationship with her ex-husband.

Kim's main concerns are the kids

According to an insider, Kim Kardashian firmly believes in letting people embark on their own journeys and discover life's path for themselves. She's uninterested in issuing warnings or advice to others about their choices. Her main concern revolves around creating a stable and loving environment for her children as they navigate the complexities of growing up with separated parents. It's abundantly clear that Kim has indeed moved on, wishing Kanye and Bianca the best in their relationship.

Kim is embarrassed by Kanye

Contrary to reports claiming that Kim Kardashian is "desperately embarrassed" by Kanye West's public behavior with Bianca Censori, sources decisively dismiss these rumors. Kim's mental space is firmly occupied with her own life and family, with no room to dwell on the actions of her ex-husband. She remains unfazed by the media circus surrounding Kanye and Bianca's relationship.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's public display

Recently, Kanye West and Bianca Censori captured headlines for their NSFW behavior on a private water taxi in Venice. While these images may have raised eyebrows, it's clear that Kim Kardashian remains unaffected by her ex-husband's actions. She continues to prioritize her children and her own personal growth.

In addition to her co-parenting responsibilities, Kim Kardashian has been busily engaged in various business ventures. She has successfully navigated her own romantic journey, briefly dating Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye West. While that romance eventually fizzled out, it's evident that Kim is dedicated to personal growth and creating a positive environment for her family.

