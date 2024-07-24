'Absolutely Right': Elon Musk Backs Harry Potter Creator J.K. Rowling's Thoughts On Gender Dysphoria

J.K. Rowling is well-known for writing the Harry Potter novels and creating a wizarding world beloved by many. However, the author often finds herself caught up in controversies. In recent years, she has faced backlash for making controversial comments about trans people.

A few days ago, Rowling spoke about gender dysphoria and shared her opinion on X (formerly Twitter). As soon as her comments went viral, they stirred up the internet, leading to widespread criticism. However, the author found support from the richest person in the world, Elon Musk.

What J.K. Rowling commented on gender dysphoria

Recently, J.K. Rowling referred to a study by the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine while discussing gender dysphoria. She wrote on X, "The vast majority of children grow out of gender dysphoria if allowed to go through puberty. The single best cure is letting nature take its course."

While many internet users shared their own opinions about Rowling’s comments, some criticized her. However, Elon Musk took to his X account to support her. Musk said, "Well, @jk_rowling is absolutely right! Almost every child goes through some kind of identity crisis during puberty. It is deeply wrong to make them permanently infertile with 'puberty blockers'."

He further added, while sharing a news article, "If they still wish to transition as adults, provided they are fully informed of the risks, they can then make decisions as consenting adults."

Elon Musk previously called out J.K. Rowling

Advertisement

Yes, that’s right. In recent years, when J.K. Rowling was sharing her views about anti-trans on X, Elon Musk called the Harry Potter author out. He had told her to write less about them and more about “interesting and positive content” on social media.

Well, it seems the businessman now agrees with what J.K. Rowling has to say about gender dysphoria. What are your thoughts about Elon Musk’s reaction? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Kevin Feige Reveals Marvel Studios Is Planning To Make MCU More Accessible To New Viewers; Here's How