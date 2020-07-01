Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will essay boxing maestro Jack Johnson in an upcoming series

A report in Variety states that Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali has been brought on board to play the legendary boxer, Jack Johnson for an upcoming series.

If reports are to be believed then, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is all set to essay the role of boxing maestro Jack Johnson. A report in Variety states that Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali has been brought on board to play the legendary boxer for an upcoming series by HBO. The six-episode series is reportedly titled Unruly. The news reports suggest that the upcoming series is based on the documentary called Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson and another book by Geoffrey C. Ward.

The new series will showcase how the boxing legend, Jack Johnson walked his path to greatness. The documentary was helmed by Ken Burns. If news reports are to be believed then, the series was being developed in the year 2013 by HBO who had brought on board, Beau Willimon to write the series. The series titled, Unruly will reportedly have, Dominique Morisseau as executive producer and writer.

The Angels and Demons actor Tom Hanks will also serve as an executive producer for the series starring Green Book actor Mahershala Ali as Jack Johnson. Hollywood actor Mahershala Ali won two Supporting Actor awards at the Oscars. Moonlight and Green Book were two most noteworthy film which featured Mahershala Ali in supporting roles. With the news series titled Unruly, the fans and viewers have a lot of expectations from the actor.

