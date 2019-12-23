Academy Award winner Olivia Colman to star in a crime thriller? Find Out

The makers of the new show, Landscapers will see Olivia Colman's husband Ed Sinclair, write the screenplay.

Academy Award winning actress Olivia Colman, who won the prestigious Oscar for her film, The Favourite is all set to essay a character named Susan Edwards in Landscapers. This new show will see Olivia Colman's character Susan Edwards and husband Christopher, were convicted of a heinous crime of killing Susan's parents. Olivia Colman featured as the lead character in a popular on a digital streaming platform. As per the latest reports, the show Landscapers will see Olivia Colman's character Susan Edwards, kill and bury her parents in the back garden of their house which is located in Mansfield.

This show is expected to be a crime thriller. This news has got the fans and viewers very excited. The show will be headlined by the Academy Award winning actress Olivia Colman. The talented actress also featured in a police procedural in a show, which saw her essay the role of a detective. The crime genre is seemingly a favourite with the powerhouse actress and the fans are not complaining. The new character will see the Thirteenth Tale actress in a unique character. The new show, Landscapers is helmed by director Alexander Payne.

The director won an Oscar for his direction of The Descendants and Downsizing. The makers of the new show, Landscapers will see Olivia Colman's husband Ed Sinclair, write the screenplay. The 45-year-old actress who featured in films like Comic Relief: Uptown Downstairs Abbey, Murder on the Orient Express, Consuming Passion and Hyde Park on Hudson will be playing the lead in show which depicts how the killings went unreported.

