Academy Awards 2021: A look back at actors who received an Oscar posthumously

Ahead of Oscars 2021, we take a look at actors who received posthumous acting honors at the Academy Awards.

The 93rd Academy Awards are all set to be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Oscars which are known to honour the best of talent in films and are considered to be one of the most prestigious honours. Considering the pandemic situation, this year's Oscars ceremony is expected to be quite different from what we have seen before. Among the top contenders for acting honours are some phenomenal contenders including late actor Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Boseman has joined the likes of seven other actors who were also honoured with posthumous nominations. In Oscars history, only two actors have received Academy Awards posthumously. Among them is also actor Heath Ledger who tragically passed in 2008. The actor posthumously won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance as The Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

In the history of Academy Awards, only two actors have won an acting honour posthumously and if Boseman wins at Oscars 2021, he will become only the second actor to win the Best Actor honour posthumously. Let's take a look at other posthumous winners in the acting category.

Peter Finch

Peter Finch was the first actor to receive the Best Actor award at the 1977 Oscars posthumously. The late actor received the honour for his performance in Network. The Sidney Lumet film also took home other major awards at the Oscars including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. Finch tragically passed away on January 14, 1977, owing to cardiac arrest.

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger's death was a devastating blow to Hollywood. Known as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ledger passed away aged 28 on January 22, 2008. The actor had delivered several promising performances in his career including his 2009 posthumous Oscar-winning role as the Joker in The Dark Knight. Ledger. Heath was also nominated at the Academy Awards in 2006 in the Best Actor category for his role in Brokeback Mountain. The actor remains till today the only actor to be posthumously awarded in the supporting actor category.

Among other major Hollywood icons who received posthumous honours for their contributions are also Sam Zimbalist, producer of Ben Hurr, screenwriter Sidney Howard for Best Adapted Screenplay of 1940's film Gone With the Wind, Howard Ashman for Best Music in 1992 for Beauty and the Beast.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Oscars 2021, see FUNNIEST acceptance speeches from Olivia Colman, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts & others

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×