Academy Awards 2024: All The Performances At This Year's Oscars; From Billie Eilish To Ryan Gosling

The 96th Oscars dazzle with anticipation tonight as Hollywood's finest gather for the grand event. Among the highlights are performances by the likes of Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Scott George, the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling, accompanied by Mark Ronson.

Becky G's The Fire Inside

As flames roared on the screen behind her, Becky G delivered a scorching rendition of The Fire Inside at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10th. The electrifying track, a nominee for Best Original Song, features music and lyrics crafted by Diane Warren. Originating from the biopic Flamin’ Hot, the song chronicles the journey of Richard Montañez, the former Frito-Lay janitor credited with inventing Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Becky G took center stage, clad in a striking two-piece black ensemble complemented by long gloves, igniting the atmosphere with her dynamic presence. Joined by 10 dancers in white shirts and red pants, as well as a 12-woman choir stationed on side stages, the Mexican-American sensation commanded the spotlight amidst a backdrop of fiery visuals. Elevated above the flames, a full orchestra added depth to the performance.

The crescendo of Becky G's performance saw her uniting hand-in-hand with her accompanying dancers, culminating in a thunderous standing ovation from the enraptured Oscars audience. Notably among the spectators was the song's nominated creator, Warren, donning a black blazer adorned with flames along the lapels, alongside Flamin’ Hot director Eva Longoria.

The Fire Inside marks Warren's 15th nomination in the prestigious category of Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) at the Oscars. Reflecting on her prolific career, Warren shared with Billboard in an interview that the song is “king of my theme song.”

She said, “The song’s really about passion. As I was writing it, I’m thinking, ‘I’m like that, too.’ I’m the person always having to convince people and fight for what I believe in. I’ve always been a self-starter. I’m pretty persistent. This is kind of my theme song, too, I have to say.”

Jon Batiste’ It Never Went Away

Tonight, at the 2024 Oscars, Jon Batiste graced the stage with a captivating performance of his song It Never Went Away from the Netflix documentary American Symphony. With his soulful voice and masterful piano skills, Batiste mesmerized the audience gathered at the Dolby Theatre. Nominated for Best Original Song, his composition competed against formidable contenders including Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? and Becky G's The Fire Inside. Ultimately, the coveted award went to Eilish and Finneas. This marks Batiste's second Oscar nomination, following his previous nod in 2021 for his contribution to the Pixar film Soul, where he clinched the award for Best Original Score alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s What Was I Made For?

Billie Eilish stirred emotions with her poignant performance of What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack at the 2024 Oscars. Dressed in a tweed blazer and a long black skirt, mirroring her elegant red carpet attire, Eilish delivered the soulful lyrics while Finneas accompanied her on piano, backed by a stirring orchestra.

The duo's heartfelt rendition earned them a well-deserved standing ovation, punctuated by cheers from fellow collaborators Kate McKinnon and Ariana Grande. What Was I Made For?, penned by Eilish and Finneas, serves as a pivotal soundtrack in Greta Gerwig's film, resonating particularly during a scene where Margot Robbie's Barbie encounters her creator, Ruth Handler.

Their performance was not only a highlight of the evening but also led to a significant triumph, as What Was I Made For? clinched the Oscar for Best Original Song. This victory solidifies Eilish and Finneas as the youngest two-time Oscar winners in history. Among the other nominees vying for the prestigious accolade were tracks from Flamin’ Hot, American Symphony, and Killers of the Flower Moon, showcasing the depth of musical talent honored at the ceremony.

Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken

At the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ryan Gosling took center stage to perform I’m Just Ken, the popular song from the film Barbie, which was nominated for Best Original Song. Gosling delivered a spirited rendition alongside 65 other Kens, as well as Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and musician Mark Ronson. The performance, heavily promoted by the Oscar organizers, kicked off with Gosling charmingly serenading Margot Robbie from the audience before joining his fellow performers on the vibrant pink stage. Among them were his co-stars Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa.

After his energetic performance, Gosling returned to the audience, encouraging Barbie director Greta Gerwig and co-stars Robbie and America Ferrera to join in. He also paused by his former La La Land co-star Emma Stone, inviting her to sing along with the lyrics.

The atmosphere in the Dolby Theatre was electric, with Steven Spielberg among those rising for a standing ovation. Despite winning over the audience, Gosling didn't secure the Oscar for Best Song. The award went to singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for their Barbie song What Was I Made For?

Matthew Perry, Glenda Jackson, and others remembered at Oscars 2024

At the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, the traditional in memoriam segment paid tribute to prominent figures from both Hollywood and the global film industry. Set to the heartfelt rendition of It’s Time to Say Goodbye by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, the segment honored the legacies of those who had passed away in the previous year.

The segment began with a poignant clip of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who had recently passed away, followed by a selection of names and brief clips commemorating their contributions to cinema.

Among those remembered were Harry Belafonte, celebrated for his groundbreaking roles in films like Carmen Jones, Buck and the Preacher, and Kansas City. Glenda Jackson, an Oscar winner for her performances in Women in Love and A Touch of Class, was also acknowledged, alongside Ryan O’Neal, known for his roles in the beloved film Love Story and Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon. Additionally, the segment honored Tom Wilkinson, known for his role in Full Monty, Alan Arkin from Catch-22, and Stella Stevens, who starred opposite Jerry Lewis in The Nutty Professor.

Television sitcom stars Matthew Perry and Richard Lewis were remembered, as well as music icons Tina Turner and Robbie Robertson. The segment also paid tribute to esteemed actors Michael Gambon and Julian Sands, highlighting their impactful contributions to the entertainment industry.

