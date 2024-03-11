Academy Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy Gets His Biggest Win Of The Season, Bags The Oscar For Best Actor For Oppenheimer

In a groundbreaking triumph, Cillian Murphy has clinched the highly coveted Best Actor award at the Oscars for his mesmerizing role in Oppenheimer. With his captivating portrayal of the complex figure at the helm of the atomic bomb project, Murphy has left audiences spellbound and critics in awe. This moment not only marks a pinnacle in Murphy's career but also solidifies his reputation as one of the most dynamic and compelling actors in the industry today.

Cillian Murphy takes Oscars for Best Actor for Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy made a triumphant debut at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, clinching the prestigious Best Actor award for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. This marked both Murphy's first nomination and his first win at the Oscars, solidifying his place among Hollywood's elite talents.

Murphy looked absolutely enigmatic and delighted as he went on the stage to receive his first Oscars. During his acceptance speech, he said, “I am a little overwhelmed. Thank you to the Acamedy. Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, it has been the wildest and most exhilarating and most creatively satisfying journey.”

He added, “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or worse we’re now living in Oppenheimer’s world now. So I’d like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Competing alongside Cillian Murphy in the Best Actor category were esteemed talents Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Oppenheimer nominates for 12 categories at Oscars 2024

In addition to its nomination for Best Picture, Oppenheimer garnered recognition in 12 other categories at the Oscars. These included nods for Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Adapted Screenplay (Christopher Nolan), Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), Costume Design (Ellen Mirojnick), Makeup and Hairstyling (Luisa Abel), Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), Production Design (Ruth De Jong for production design and Claire Kaufman for set decoration), Editing (Jennifer Lame), and Sound (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, and Kevin O’Connell).

Before the Oscars, Cillian Murphy had already swept numerous prestigious awards ceremonies, claiming the title of Best Actor at esteemed events such as the BAFTAs, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Award, and many others.

