Academy Awards 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins The Oscar For Best Actress In A Supporting Role For The Holdovers

The 96th Academy Awards have reached a crescendo of excitement as Da’Vine Joy Randolph clinched her award season sweep with a resounding triumph. Amidst the glitz of Hollywood's biggest night at the Dolby Theatre, comedian Jimmy Kimmel orchestrates the festivities. With Oppenheimer leading with 13 nominations and other contenders like Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie, the stage is ablaze with anticipation. As the night unfolds, audiences await unforgettable moments and celebrate the pinnacle of cinematic excellence.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph takes Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph achieved the pinnacle of her award season journey, triumphing at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday. Her stellar performance in The Holdovers earned her the coveted title of Best Supporting Actress. The honor was bestowed upon her by an illustrious lineup of past winners in the category: Regina King, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o, and Mary Steenburgen. With this accolade, Randolph's talent shines brightly, solidifying her place among Hollywood's elite.

During her speech, Randolph said with teary eyes, “God is so good. I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer. And my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theatre department. There's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that."

She continued, “I thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and been there for me, who have ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here. For so long, I've always wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself. I thank you for seeing me.”

Randolph further gave her gratitude to “all the women who have been by my side.” She said, “Ron Van Lieu, I thank you. When I was the only Black girl in that class, when you saw me and you told me I was enough. And when I told you, I don't see myself, he said, 'That's fine. We're going to forge our own path. You're going to lay a trail for yourself.'"

“I pray to God that I get to do this more than once. I thank you for seeing me. Have a blessed night. Thank you,” she concluded.

What role did Da’Vine Joy Randolph played in The Holdovers?

Randolph's portrayal of Mary Lamb in The Holdovers has been hailed throughout awards season, with wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards. In the film, she embodies a grieving mother and dedicated cook at the Barton Academy, remaining at the boarding school during the holidays.

Reflecting on the upcoming Oscars night, Randolph shared with People her approach to staying grounded amidst the excitement, acknowledging the unfamiliarity of the experience. She emphasized, “Everyone is just saying pace yourself, try to stay as present as possible, stay hydrated and take good care of yourself because it's a marathon.”

Regarding her nomination, Randolph expressed gratitude saying, “I haven't fully processed it, but it was overwhelming in the best way possible. And to feel all of the love and the support has been so tremendous. I think it's just a beautiful reminder. It's bigger than us. What we do actually really matters, it helps people and it makes people happy or feel seen or heard," Randolph added. "That's why I do what I do."

Among the formidable lineup of nominees this year were Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, America Ferrera for Barbie, and Jodie Foster for Nyad.

