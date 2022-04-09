Academy bans Will Smith from attending Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued Will Smith's penalty for hitting Chris Rock across the face less than two weeks after the 2022 Oscars.

“The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” they announced Friday. The statement continued as per Page Six, “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.” However, Smith will keep his Academy Award for his performance in King Richard.

Smith resigned from the Academy last week, which initially meant he gave up the opportunity to vote but would continue to be nominated, attend, and maintain his existing award. Meanwhile, Smith's conduct at the awards presentation was previously condemned by the board in a statement, adding that they had already initiated "a formal assessment surrounding the incident" at the time.

During the March 27 award ceremony, Rock made a G.I. Jane 2 joke about Jada Pinkett Smith having a shaved head, leading Smith to jump on stage and hit the comic. Smith later also shouted at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!” However, Smith accepted the Best Actor Oscar moments after the slap. He apologised to the Academy and joked that he hoped to be allowed back, but he made no mention of Rock in his speech.

ALSO READ:Will Smith resigns from the Academy for breaking the conduct code at Oscars