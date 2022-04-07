Academy Board PREPONES meeting, to discuss Will Smith's 'possible sanctions' after Oscars slap

Following the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at the 2022 Oscars, the Academy announced that they would be convening a meeting in which they will discuss possible sanctions and disciplinary actions on Smith for his misconduct at the 94th Academy Awards that left the industry unsettled and shocked. Many A-listers expressed their opinions on the matter including Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer, Daniel Radcliffe and more.

According to recent reports, the Academy has moved up the scheduled meeting which will be held by the Academy’s board of governors from April 18 to this Friday, i.e. April 8. The letter signed by the Academy President David Rubin noted, via Hollywood Reporter, "The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership," and further read, "We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting."

For the unversed, on the night of the Oscars 2022, Chris Rock while presenting an award made questionable jokes about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith as he made fun of her autoimmune disease. This prompted Smith to get up from his seat on the front row and go to the stage while he, in a sudden rage, slapped the comedian on national Tv as the ceremony was broadcasting live. To show his regret, Smith later apologised to Chris Rock via an Instagram post and also resigned from his position at the Academy on April 1.

