The Academy claims Will Smith 'refused' to leave the ceremony and 'broke conduct code'

Will Smith has been subjected to "disciplinary proceedings" by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday.

“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” the statement said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Smith will also be given 15 days' notice of a vote, as well as the option to be heard via written response, and the Academy may take action at its next board meeting on April 18, which might include a vote.

In their statement, the Academy also said “Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.” In the statement, the Academy also apologised personally to Rock, as well as nominees, visitors, and spectators. For those unversed, on Sunday, when presenting the best documentary feature at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head (the actress has alopecia), which further enranged Will and led him to slap Rock. A day later, the officers of the organization's board of governors convened for an emergency meeting, and the whole board convened on Wednesday to address the issue.

Meanwhile, following widespread criticism, including from the Academy, Smith apologised to Rock on Instagram on Monday. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.” However, Rock has yet to issue a comment, but according to THR, he has refused to seek charges.

ALSO READ:The Academy confirms inquiry into Will Smith’s actions will 'take a few weeks'