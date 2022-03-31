The Academy confirms inquiry into Will Smith’s actions will 'take a few weeks'

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that the investigation of Will Smith's center-stage smackdown of Chris Rock at the Oscars will take a few weeks to complete and that they were "outraged" by the actor's actions.

“Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,” the president and CEO of the Academy said in a letter to members obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee,” the letter read.

After the officials of the Academy's board of governors met for an emergency call regarding the King Richard actor, who came onstage during the live broadcast Sunday and smacked Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, a formal investigation was launched. In line with the Academy's Standards of Conduct and California law, the inquiry will determine if any additional action is warranted. "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth," Smith yelled at Rock from his seat after the physical altercation. Rock looked obviously rattled after making a G.I. Jane joke about Pinkett Smith — a reference to her shaved head (the actress has been public about her diagnosis of alopecia) — but proceeded to deliver the best documentary award as the evening progressed.

Meanwhile, the encounter between Smith and Rock has already sparked late-night television criticism, with a number of celebrities condemning Smith's actions, including Mia Farrow, Jim Carey, and Rob Reiner.

ALSO READ:Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock over Oscars 2022 altercation: I was out of line and I was wrong