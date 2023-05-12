Academy of Country Music Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners
The Academy of Country Music Awards, or the ACM Awards 2023, took place on Thursday, 11 May, at the Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas. See the full list of winners.
Key Highlight
-
The Academy of Country Music Awards or the ACM Awards 2023 took place on May 11, 2023.
-
The event was co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.
-
Check out the complete list of winners for the 2023 ACM Awards below.
The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards or the ACM Awards 2023 took place on Thursday, 11 May, at the Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas. The event was hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.
Every year, the ACM Awards celebrate, recognize, and honour artists in country music.
The 2023 ACM Awards streamed live for free via Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. The full rebroadcast will stream tomorrow for free on Amazon Freevee.
This year, HARDY led the nominations with 7 nods. Lainey Wilson was nominated 6 times. Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert have 5 nominations each.
Lainey Wilson took home the most awards tonight, including album of the year. On the other hand, Chris Stapleton bagged the entertainer of the year award.
Scroll below for the complete list of winners (in bold) for the ACM Awards 2023.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” - Ashley McBryde
“Bell Bottom Country” - Lainey Wilson *WINNER
“Growin’ Up” - Luke Combs
“Mr. Saturday Night” - Jon Pardi
“Palomino” - Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Heart Like A Truck” - Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell *WINNER
“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Sand In My Boots” - Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell *WINNER
“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“HEARTFIRST” - Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell
“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do” - Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“At the End of a Bar” - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You” - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson *WINNER
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti looks adorable in a big red cap as they soak in some sunlight on their walk
A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...Read more