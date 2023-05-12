Academy of Country Music Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards or the ACM Awards 2023 took place on Thursday, 11 May, at the Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas. The event was hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

Every year, the ACM Awards celebrate, recognize, and honour artists in country music.

The 2023 ACM Awards streamed live for free via Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. The full rebroadcast will stream tomorrow for free on Amazon Freevee.

This year, HARDY led the nominations with 7 nods. Lainey Wilson was nominated 6 times. Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert have 5 nominations each.

Lainey Wilson took home the most awards tonight, including album of the year. On the other hand, Chris Stapleton bagged the entertainer of the year award.

Scroll below for the complete list of winners (in bold) for the ACM Awards 2023.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” - Ashley McBryde

“Bell Bottom Country” - Lainey Wilson *WINNER

“Growin’ Up” - Luke Combs

“Mr. Saturday Night” - Jon Pardi

“Palomino” - Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

“Heart Like A Truck” - Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell *WINNER

“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Sand In My Boots” - Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell *WINNER

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“HEARTFIRST” - Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell

“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do” - Carly Pearce

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“At the End of a Bar” - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Advertisement

“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You” - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson *WINNER

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti looks adorable in a big red cap as they soak in some sunlight on their walk