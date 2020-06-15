The Academy planning on postponing Oscars and extend eligibility window due to coronavirus shutdown?

Is The Academy thinking of postponing 2021 Oscars ceremony and extending eligibility window due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdown? Read on to find out.

As the ongoing Coronavirus shutdown continues to take a toll on the entertainment industry, it seems like The Academy is planning on postponing this year’s Oscars ceremony. According to the latest report by The Hollywood Reporter, The Academy's board of governors are all set to meet for a virtual meeting to discuss next year’s award ceremony. Considering the ongoing Pandemic, it is likely that the organisers of Hollywood's biggest night, will consider delaying the 2021 Academy Awards.

Reportedly, the 54 governors involved in the Academy are expected to delay the annual awards gala by about eight weeks. As a result, the show will be pushed back into April or May of 2021. In addition to this, the Academy will also extend the eligibility window beyond the traditional December 31st cut-off. It should be noted that because of the ongoing pandemic, the production of many films was put on hold. And because of the stay at home orders, filmmakers also decided to delay the release of several movies.

It is also unknown if the organisers will hold the ceremony in the traditional fashion or decide to go virtual. Currently, the ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 28, 2021. If the organisers decide on postponing the event, this would be the fourth time the Academy will delay the event. Back in 1938, the ceremony was postponed because of the flooding in Los Angeles. It was again delayed in 1968 because of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, and in 1981, after the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan.

ALSO READ: Cole Sprouse catches up with Madelaine Petsch and Margaret Qualley for dinner after breakup with Lili Reinhart

Share your comment ×